14AAA Baseball Wins Weekend Tourney

The Hastings Raiders 14AAA Baseball Team took first place in the Apple Valley Mother’s Day Tournament this weekend. The Raiders went undefeated, beating Minnetonka 6-2, Northfield 11-9, Eden Prairie 7-6, Saint Paul Highland 23-1, and East Ridge 10-7. The team earned bids to both the MBT State Tournament and the Gopher State Tournament of Champions, both to be held in July. In honor of Mother’s Day, several of the boys wore pink socks, pink sleeves, pink eye black, and pink wrist tape throughout the weekend. Front row, left to right: Luke Hargis, Harley Sykora, Joey Horton, Adam Staves. Back row, left to right: Cooper Pagel, Payton Perseke, Isaac Meyers, Luke Birken, Brady Hendrickson, Luke Werner, Zander McVicker, Seth Leary. Not pictured: Head Coach Ryan Hendrickson, Assistant Coaches Dean Meyers, Chris Perseke, Martin McVicker, and Taylor Pagel. (Photo Courtesy of Tony Horton)