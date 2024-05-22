22 Hastings Firefighters Badged In Saturday Ceremony

On Saturday, May 18, the Hastings Fire Department held its annual badging ceremony…or what was supposed to be annual. The Department was not able to hold the ceremony last year, so they held multiple years’ worth in a single ceremony. Both Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender and Hastings Fire Chief John Townsend provided remarks, and each firefighter or paramedic was called up one by one, with either a fellow firefighter or a family member, spouse or friend pinning their badge. In addition, several firefighters and paramedics were honored for milestone service years, such as 5 years and 20 years of service.