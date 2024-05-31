CARDINALS BACK TO MADISON!

The Prescott Cardinals Softball Team is STATE BOUND, following their thrilling 2-1 win over Spooner in the WIAA Sectional Final, in Bloomer on Thursday night, and KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a brief recap of all of the fun Trey Lower had with the Cardinals up North, claiming the second of three important postseason trophies. The next, is the Gold Ball, which has been just out of the grap of Prescott the last couple of attempts in Madison, and Green Bay. Prescott will play next Friday at Goodman Diamond on campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. We will have more with Head Coach Nick Johnson throughout the weekend, in through next week.