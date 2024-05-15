Cardinals Honor Three College Signees

Three Prescott High School Senior Student Athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, as Jayde Canfield (UW Superior-Cross Country), Kianna Severson (UW Platteville-Track), and Ella Stewart (North Dakota State College of Science-Softball) will all be moving on to the next level! Prescott High School Athletic Director Andrew Caudill joined KDWA Sports on Wednesday to talk about all three athletes, and what it takes to move on to play in College. Plus, the AD shares a few words on the start to the 2024 Spring Playoff Season, that has the whole school electrified in mid-May. (Photo Courtesy of PHS)