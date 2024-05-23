Cards Earn First Ever Sectional Bid

The Prescott Cardinals Boys Golf Team has made school history this week, advancing to their first-ever Sectional Meet, as a team, finishing in second place overall, at the Regional Meet, held Wednesday, at Pheasant Hills. Head Coach Scott Hamilton joined KDWA Sports to talk about the run through Regionals, and what it will take to advance to Prescott’s first ever State Team Meet appearance. Also, tune in to this Saturday’s Prescott Coaches Show sponsored by Ptacek’s IGA and Philander’s Grill, for an in-depth interview with Coach Hamilton!!