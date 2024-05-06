Coaches Show Rewind: Prescott Baseball

The Prescott Cardinals Baseball Team is out to a 10-4 start as this week begins, and of course, the Cardinals will have some huge Middle Border Conference games against Baldwin-Woodville, that will have huge playoff seeding implications. Head Coach Jeff Ryan of the Cardinals joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner for the Prescott Coaches Show brought to you by Ptacek’s IGA, and Philander’s Grill. Coach Ryan looked back at the sweep over Amery, their biggest win in the first half against Altoona, and we also shared some fun looking back at the old Prescott-Hastings rivalry.