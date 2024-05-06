Coaches Show Rewind: Raider Softball

The Hastings Raiders Softball Team is getting closer and closer to playoffs, and were able to have a little bit of fun on Saturday for “Softball Day in Hastings” after some early rain, at Vets Park. The Raiders proceeded to take care of business against Mounds View, 8-2, in the nightcap at Vets. Head Coach Jen Thesing joined KDWA Sports on Saturday for the Hastings Coaches Show, brought to you by Perkins of Hastings, and Dr. Tyler Rohr of Hastings Family Dental Care. Listen to the entire show below!