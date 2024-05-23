The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team won their eleventh consecutive game, while finishing their regular season at 16-4, completing a giant comeback for a 5-4 win over Section 3AAAA Rival Eastview, on Monday afternoon at Eastview High School, in Apple Valley. Jack Seleski and Alex Hendrickson combined on a great pitching performance for the Raiders as a team, with more clutch hitting showing up at key times in the game. The Raiders will now await seeding on Friday, and KDWA Radio will have more with Coach Stoffel in our Sports Updates before playoffs. Stay tuned…patiently, for playoff seeding!!
Comeback Fuels Win, 16-4 Regular Season
