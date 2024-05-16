Final MEC Game Determines Title Friday

The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team will play in their final Metro East Conference Game on Friday against Hill-Murray, as they sit in a tie with Mahtomedi and Two Rivers atop the league, with a championship on the line against a team that threw a controversial no-hitter against Hastings at home, earlier in the season. Since that game, the Raiders have won eight straight, including a gigantic road victory at Saint Thomas on Wednesday. Tuck talked with Head Coach Ryan Stoffel between games on Thursday.