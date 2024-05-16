Hastings City Council Candidacy Filing Coming Up

Individuals wishing to run for Hastings City Council during the 2024 Election must fill out and submit an Affidavit of Candidacy, along with the $5 filing fee to the City Clerk. There will be a candidate information session held at City Hall on Tuesday, May 21 at 6:00 p.m. for those who may be interested in learning more about the role of a Councilmember. The Councilmember terms for Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 all expire this year.
Candidates for city office must be an eligible voter, have no other affidavit on file as a candidate for any office in the upcoming primary or general election, be at least 21 years of age on assuming the office, have maintained residence in the Ward from which the candidate seeks election for 30 days before the general election, and not be a full-time permanent employee of the city.
The filing window opens at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, and closes at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4. To remove your name from the ballot, you must file an Affidavit of Withdrawal with the office of the City Clerk by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6. If more than two candidates file for the same office, the City will hold a primary election on Tuesday, August 13. The names of the candidates with the two highst vote totals in the primary will then be placed on the general election ballot. If no more than two candidates file for the same city office, their names will not be placed on the primary election ballot, but instead will be placed on the general election ballot. This year’s general election takes place on Tuesday, November 5. Successful candidates will officially take office at the first meeting in January of 2025.