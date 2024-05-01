Hastings Fire Report For May 1

The Hastings Fire Department responded to 9 calls for service the week ending April 29.
On April 29 at 9:53 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of General Sieben Drive for a report of a stalled elevator. Firefighters arrived at 10 a.m. and removed the subjects from the elevator, clearing at 10:17.
On April 28 at 1:27 p.m., Hastings Fire responded with Prescott Fire, Minnesota State Patrol and Prescott Police to a traffic crash in the 14600 block of Point Douglas Drive South on the Lift Bridge. Hastings crews arrived at 1:33 p.m. and the scene was cleared at 2:16 p.m.
On April 27 at 12:33 a.m. officials were dispatched to a carbon monoxide incident in the 12600 block of Point Douglas Drive South. Crews arrived at 12:42 and controlled the incident at 1:01, clearing at 1:04.
On April 26 at 2:16 a.m. firefighters were called to a Grass Fire on Ravenna Trail. Crews arrived at 2:25 and controlled at 2:27, clearing at 2:32.
On April 25 at 1:29 p.m. firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Lock and Dam Road for a grass or brush fire. Crews arrived at 1:34 p.m. and controlled at 1:34 p.m., clearing at 1:41.
On April 25 at 7:04 a.m. crews were dispatched to a carbon monoxide incident in the 400 block of 17th Street West. Crews arrived at 7:04 and cleared at 7:39.