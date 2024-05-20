Hastings Police Blotter May 20

The Hastings Police Department responded to 29 calls for service for the week of May 6 through May 13.
On May 6 at 11:04 a.m. officers were called to Market Boulevard for a fraud incident. No other information was provided.
On May 8 at 3:10 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on the 1500 block of Vermillion Street. The driver, 22-year-old Klever Geovanny Tiviano-Favicela of Minneapolis, was arrested for 4th Degree DWI.
On May 9 at 10:53 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Nininger Road for a two vehicle accident, which remains under investigation.
On May 9 at 9:45 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Vermillion Street. Upon the investigation, police arrested Lake City native Jennifer Dick for DWI and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
On May 10 at 7:16 p.m. officers responded to a traffic stop near 5th Street and Ramsey Street. 58-year-old Scott Allen Langenfeld of Hastings was arrested for DWI.
On May 11 at 2:31 a.m. officers responded to a traffic stop at Spiral Boulevard and Commerce Drive. 23-year-old Alex Michael Harrington was found to be impaired and was arrested for DWI.
On May 11 at 3:42 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Vermillion Street. Upon investigation, Marshawn Bentley of Brooklyn Center was arrested for Driving after Cancelled-Inimical To Public Safety.
On May 11 at 12:39 p.m. police were called to the 400 block of Lock and Dam Road for a report of a boat collision. The report states that a barge collided with some trees at Jaycee Park. The trees were reportedly knocked over. No other information was made available.
On May 11 at 11:36 p.m. Hastings Police assisted the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that had entered the city limits at Ravenna Trail and Glendale Road. The Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency.
On May 12 at 2 a.m. officers responded to a report of property damage at Highway 55 and Pine Street in the 900 block of Pine. No known suspects are reported at this time.
All those who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.