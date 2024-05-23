Hurricanes Storm Past Northfield

It sure has been a fun ride so far for the Hastings Hurricanes 35-Plus Baseball Team in their first-ever season. The Hurricanes sit at 4-1 overall, and 2-0 in the American League South, all alone in first place, as they are now in the midst of a stretch of 10 off days in preparation for the second quarter of the season, this weekend. The Hurricanes over the past week have knocked off one of the top teams in the Federal League, Apple Valley, 3-1, Conference Rival Milltown 5-4, and then dispatched of another Conference Foe in Northfield on Wednesday, winning at Vets Park, 2-0. In Wednesday”s win Former Raider Nick Horsch threw a complete game shutout, giving up only two hits, and no runs, while striking out a season-high eight batters in the huge win, to put the Canes to 4-1 overall. Known more for his soccer exploits, Shane Lanning traded in his goalie gloves for his bat, and good thing he did, going 3-3 in the game, driving in a late key run for Hastings. The Hurricanes will play at home on Sunday at 5pm, in a game for the top spot in the American League South, against Burnsville, at Vets Park, in Hastings.