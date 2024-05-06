Hurricanes Win In Historic Debut

On Sunday at Vets Park in Hastings, a new dawn of competitive baseball hit the field, as Hastings now has a 35+ Team in the prestigious Minnesota Federal League, and the Hastings Hurricanes played their first game against the Veseli Vulcans, on quite possibly the best weather day of the spring, thus far. The Canes were led by numerous former Raiders, with Derrick Pfeffer leading the attack from the pitchers mound, throwing four shutout innings, while allowing only two hits, and striking out eight in his first win of the year. Numerous players had their first Federal League hits, while long time Raider Soccer star Shane Lanning traded in his goaltenders jersey for a bat, and also earned his first ever amateur baseball hit in the game, as did longtime Hastings Youth Coach Jacob Lingle, who also played in his first-ever amateur game. Jordy Horsch had two hits for the Canes, while Nate Otto added a booming RBI triple to pace the offense. After scoring three in the first inning, and two more in the second, it was smooth sailing for the Hurricanes, leading 5-0 after two, en route to a 9-2 victory in their first-ever game. Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender was also in attendance, throwing out the first-ever first pitch. The Canes will be back home Sunday at 5:30pm, right after the Hawks game, hosting Rosemount.