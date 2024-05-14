May 14 Prescott Police Blotter

The Prescott Police Department responded to 123 calls for service from May 5 through May 12.
On May 7 at 1:23 a.m. police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle’s driver, 31-year-old James Michael Chapman of Prescott, was arrested for OWI and cited for speed.
On May 7 at 1:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a dog bite in the 800 block of Washington Street. Police delivered quarantine papers.
On My 8 at 5:00 p.m. officers responded to a fraud or warrant call in the 1400 block of North Acres Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Catherine Joy Wertman of Minneapolis on undisclosed charges.
On May 9 at 2:24 a.m. officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject driving erratically and hitting mailboxes. Officers contacted the subject who denied hitting mailboxes and officers did not observe any damage. No arrest was made.
On May 9 at 3:03 p.m. officers were called to Pine Street for an individual who wanted to report his vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle was recently purchased online from a dealership in another state. A moving company was in charge of delivering the vehicle,and the vehicle had never arrived after having been told it would’ve been delivered earlier in the week. Officers contacted the moving company who stated they had delays due to a moving truck and that the vehicle would be delivered the next day. The reporting party was advised to contact if the vehicle had been delivered, or if it had not been delivered by the weekend.
On May 10, police responded to a complaint of a fawn at the intersection of Campbell and St Croix Streets. The fawn was not injured, and citizens requested the deer remain free and undisturbed.
On May 12 at 9:50 p.m. officers assisted Prescott Fire on a gas leak call in the 900 block of Pine Street.
On May 12 at 3:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of fraud. The reporting party told police they had recieved counterfeit currency, and an investigation is ongoing.
All subjects who appear in the Prescott Police Blotter are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.