Mini Raiders Win Farmington Tourney

The Hastings Raiders 9AA Baseball Team took first place in the Farmington Barn Burner Tournament over the weekend. The Raiders went undefeated, beating Wayzata Blue 13-3, Farmington 38-9, IGH Spartans 33-1, Prior Lake 17-7, and Wayzata Gold 11-6 for the Championship title. The team earned bids to both the MBL State Tournament and the Gopher State Tournament, both to be held in July. The team has also be invited to participate in the Parade of Champions hosted by the MN Twins on June 18th before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays. In honor of Mother”s Day, the team hosted a Mothers Day brunch for the Moms of the team and several of the boys wore special eye black in honor of their moms, and pink wrist bands throughout the weekend. Front Row, L to R: Vincent Ferguson, Owen Prettyman, Chalie Poepl, Jack Weber, Caden Ackerman, JJ Poepl. Middle Row, L to R: Axel McNamara, Charlie Molitor, Izaak DeGrote, Fritz Elling, Landry Tennis, Ben LaCoursiere. Back Row Coaches, L to R, Assistant Coach Joel Molitor, Assistant Coach Jim Ferguson, Head Coach Eric Weber and Assistant Coach Devon LaCoursiere. Not pictured Leo Bonine, and Team Manager Alison Tennis. (Photo Courtesy of Alison Tennis)