Nekoosa No Match For Cards

The Prescott Cardinals Softball Team and the Prescott High School Athletic Department were proactive in moving Tuesday’s Regional Playoff game from Tuesday back to Monday, knowing the rain was going to take over the area. That bought the Cardinals an extra day of rest, as the rest of the bracket now has to play back-to-back games in back-to-back days, as Arcadia and Elk Mound play now on Wednesday. Head Coach Nick Johnson broke down the fantastic 14-0 win over Nekoosa from Monday, as the Cards get ready for the next round on Thursday at home, at 5pm.