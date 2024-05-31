Online Exclusive: Johnson On State

With the Prescott Cardinals Softball Team clinching the Sectional Championship, and a trip to Madison next Friday for the State Tournament, Cardinals Head Coach Nick Johnson joined his “brother from another mother” Nick Tuckner for a fun pre-state online-only weekend interview! We talked at length about the Cardinals win over Spooner, some youth stepping up, the un-rattleable psyche of pitcher Ella Stewart, and also a preview of what is to come in the State Tournament. Coach Johnson and the Girls know that next week is a business trip, and nothing else.