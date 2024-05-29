Prescott Police Blotter May 29

The Prescott Police Department responded to 144 calls for service from May 19 through May 26.
On May 20 at 12:09 a.m. officers responded to an unwanted subject in the 1000 block of Cedar Lane. The subject agreed to leave the property and walked home.
On May 20 at 2:10 p.m. officers pulled over a golf cart at Orange Street and North Elm Street for being over capacity. The operator was issued a citation for Manner of Operation and was given a warning for the number of passengers.
On May 22 at 12:40 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive for a vandalism complaint. Police documented photos and uploaded documenting the incident. Police spoke with the individual, identified as 63-year-old Richard Charles Sundberg of Lutsen, MN, who stated to police that he did write on the car wash kiosk due to the lack of a cancel option.
On May 22 at 8:06 p.m. police escoreted an unwanted subject from a property on Ash Street. 26-year-old Madison Lee Waldron of River Falls was cited for possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On May 23 at 6:52 p.m. officers made a traffic stop at Kinnickinnic Street and Broad Street. 45-year-old Landon Jon Alexander of Minneapolis was arrested for OWL.
On May 24 at 8:45 p.m. officers responded to an intoxicated male in the 800 block of Borner Street. 23-year-old Andrew Dominic Cieslak of Prescott was arrested for a probation violation.
On May 25 at 8:51 p.m. officers were alerted to a gas drive off in the 300 block of Lake Street. The driver was in a dark green Chevrolet Traverse.
Another gas drive off occurred on May 26 at 7:39 a.m. in the 200 block of Broad Street. Police were alerted to a theft that had occurred the previous evening.
Another gas drive off occurred at the same location at 3:17 p.m. but that individual returned and paid for the gas.
On May 26 at 8:56 p.m. police located a male riding an electric scooter at North Court and Cherry streets. The scooter was being operated against the flow of traffic and the driver was informed that, that’s not legal.
All those who appear in the Prescott Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.