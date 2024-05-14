Raiders Pop In To First, Sweep Zephyrs

  • May 13, 2024

The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team jumped up to take a slice of the Metro East Conference Lead, now tied with the same Mahtomedi team they swept at Grossman Field on Monday, 6-3, in the final home game of the season, recognizing a whopping 19-player Senior Class. One of those Seniors, Alex Hendrickson, was sensational on the mound, throwing a complete game, striking out four, and none bigger than the final out of the game. The Raiders, now 12-4 overall, will travel to bitter rival Saint Thomas Academy, Wednesday at 4:30pm, LIVE on KDWA!

