Raiders, Rally Sausage Pound North

The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team took advantage of 10 walks, 2 hit batters, a handful of wild pitches, along with six clutch hits, in Wednesday’s 13-3, five inning win over North Saint Paul, at Grossman Field, sweeping the Season Series 2-0. Whether it was the Duffs Meats 2 “Rally Sausage” acquired by KDWA’s Nick Tuckner before the game, or just the will to snap out of their one-game funk, it sure was fun! Also, the Hastings Softball Team won on the road, sweeping Mahtomedi, with a 7-2 road win. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the diamond wins!