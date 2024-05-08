Roadside Pickleball Court Rental Fees Revealed

During the Hastings City Council meeting on Monday, May 6, one of the consent agenda items included the approval of proposed pickleball court rental policies and fees. Prior to the construction of the new pickleball and tennis courts at Roadside Park in 2023, the City of Hastings didn’t have a rental policy in place for those courts. Due to the multiple rental requests the City has recieved, they have decided to implement a rental policy for pickleball courts similar to their rental policy for athletic fields.
Pickleball court rental fees for residents are set at $20/court/hour, with non-residents’ rental fees set at $40/court/hour. A pickleball court rental will give the renter exclusive use of the rented court. A maximum of 4 courts will be allowed to be rented at any one time, leaving a minimum of 4 courts available for public use at all times. Pickleball tournament rental fees for residents are set at $100/day, with non-residents’ fees set at $150/day. A pickleball tournament rental will give the renter exclusive use of all the courts during the duration of the tournament. The City of Hastings and the Hastings Pickleball Association are the only organizations that can host pickleball tournaments at this time until the City gets a better understanding of the demand. The City says they will also consider adding tennis court rentals in the future if they see more of a demand for them.