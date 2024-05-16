Seleski Leads Raiders To Sweet Win

The Hastings Raiders Baseball team made it eight consecutive wins on Wednesday, winning a split of the 2024 season series with Saint Thomas Academy, beating the Cadets on their home field, 4-2. Senior Pitcher Jack Seleski was sensational, throwing a complete game, giving up only two runs on three hits in the fourth inning, otherwise, the righty threw a perfect game. Fellow Senior Blake Vandehoef slugged a 2 RBI single early, to pace the Raider offense. The Metro East Conference Championship will come down to winning at Hill-Murray on Friday, in the MEC finale, LIVE on KDWA at 4:30pm.