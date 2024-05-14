Three Way Tie In Metro East Baseball

  • Filed under Featured

  • May 14, 2024

  • May 14, 2024

The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team has now won seven consecutive games, and in a first place tie atop the MEC, following Monday’s sweep over Mahtomedi, winning 6-3 in front of a huge Senior Day crowd at Grossman Field. The Raiders got an awesome game from Senior Alex Hendrickson, as the St. Thomas commit threw a complete game on the hill, and added a huge 2 RBI triple in the third inning. Head Coach Ryan Stoffel has more on the last two wins, and what to expect at Saint Thomas Academy, on Wednesday, LIVE on KDWA!

Click here for audio

   
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2024/05/three-way-tie-in-metro-east-baseball/