Three Way Tie In Metro East Baseball

The Hastings Raiders Baseball Team has now won seven consecutive games, and in a first place tie atop the MEC, following Monday’s sweep over Mahtomedi, winning 6-3 in front of a huge Senior Day crowd at Grossman Field. The Raiders got an awesome game from Senior Alex Hendrickson, as the St. Thomas commit threw a complete game on the hill, and added a huge 2 RBI triple in the third inning. Head Coach Ryan Stoffel has more on the last two wins, and what to expect at Saint Thomas Academy, on Wednesday, LIVE on KDWA!