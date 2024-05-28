U17 Girls Win Another One!

The Hastings HFC U17 Girls State Team won the USA Cup Qualifier Tournament held at the National Sports Center on May 25-26. The team went undefeated, beating Gitchi Gummi 4-1, BV United 4-1, and Gitchi Gummi 4-2. Players on the team include: Claire Montgomery, Serena Irrthum, Elena Fasbender, Katelyn Wood, Olivia Levine, Katie Horton, Amelia Montgomery, Elsie Jacobs, Maddie Elliott, Addison Lanning, Natasha Van Slyke, Lyla Mahoney, Kayleigh Giesen, Parker Elliott, Head Coach Shane Lanning, and Assistant Coach Shawn Mahoney. (Photo Submitted)