All Is Calm Until August

  • Filed under Featured

  • June 27, 2024

  • June 27, 2024

Other than Raider Express, all is calm at Hastings High School, following an awesome 2023-24 school year across the board for Hastings Raider Teams from Fall, in to Winter, through the Spring. Hastings High School Athletic Director Trent Hanson joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner to look back, peek ahead, and talk about the importance of rest for Coaches and Players alike. Listen to the complete interview on KDWA Radio, at 9:05am for the Hastings Coaches Show, brought to you every Saturday by Perkins of Hastings, and Dr. Tyler Rohr at Hastings Family Dental Care.

Click here for audio

   
    

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2024/06/all-is-calm-until-august/