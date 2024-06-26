Caudill Speaks About Moving On

Many are heartbroken, some may be upset, and others may be confused with the sudden departure of now-former Prescott High School Athletic Director Andrew Caudill, as he has taken the Athletic Director position at Altoona High School, effective immediately. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner was able to catch up with Caudill, as he packs his bags for Altoona, as we all get answers to what appealed to Caudill regarding the move, and the fact that part of his heart will always remain in Prescott, even though they will now be Conference rivals.