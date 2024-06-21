Dakota, Washington Sheriff’s Issue No Wake Zone On Mississippi River

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office has announced a no wake zone is in effect on the Mississippi River due to projected flooding in a joint statement released Thursday.
The heavy and frequent rainfall has the river approaching minor flood stage again, and the two sheriff’s departments are issuing a temporary no wake zone from Lock and Dam #2 to Mile Marker 813. The no wake zone will go into effect once the river reaches flood stage, expected to occur sometime around June 22. Projections have the river cresting at 19 feet, which is considered major flooding. The no wake restriction will remain in effect until the river falls back below 15 feet.
Boaters are encouraged to monitor water levels before hitting the water.