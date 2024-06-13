Hastings Arts & Culture Commission Accepting Arena Mural Proposals

The City of Hastings is accepting Requests for Proposals for a mural at Hastings Civic Arena.
The Hastings Arts & Culture Commission is inviting artists to submit proposals and qualifications for a mural to celebrate Hastings and its hockey history.
The goal of the project according to the RFP is to create a welcoming and vibrant introduction to Hasting and Hastings Civic Arena.
The mural will reportedly occupy the southwest wall of the arena, facing the Highway 61 side and serving as a major landmark for the community.
The project is looking for proposals in the range of $40,000-$60,000 dollars and be inclusive of design, fabrication, materials, artwork transportation, special handling fees, materials needed for installation, photographic records and documentation. The artist will install the work with cooperation and assistance from city staff.
There are parameters, including that the mural must include “Welcome to Hastings” and “Hastings Civic Arena”. The artwork must be permanent, durable and able to withstand the outdoor location. It should be suitable for public viewing for all ages and not include any branding. The system to attach the mural substructure must be included in the final designs.
Artists interested in creating artwork must submit a statement, project proposal, resume, biography of no more than 300 words, examples of relevant artwork, and a sample list.
Submitted applications will be judged on a competitive basis from which 3 finalists will receive a stipend of $1000 to submit full proposals.
Entries must be received by September 1 at 11:59 p.m. Finalists will be notified by September 23 with final proposals submitted by October 25. The selected artist will be notified by November 11 with the expected installation date targeted as November 1, 2025.
Submissions should be sent to the Hastings Arts & Culture Commission at artsandculturecommission@hastingsmn.gov. They can also be found at <a href=”http://https://www.hastingsmn.gov/city-government/commissions/arts-and-culture-commission/request-for-proposals”>This Link </a>