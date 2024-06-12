Hastings Fire Report

The Hastings Fire Department responded to 13 calls for service for the week of June 3 through June 10.
On June 10 at 5:30 p.m. crews were dispatched to a traffic crash between the 2600 and 3100 block of Pleasant Drive. First firefighters arrived at 5:46 p.m. and the scene was cleared at 6:12 p.m.
On June 10 at 3:31 a.m. firefighters were called to Cottage Grove to assist on a smoke or odor removal call. Hastings Fire arrived at 3:48 and cleared the scene at 4:36.
On June 9 at 4:16 p.m. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a chemical spill in the area of 180th Street East. The first arriving apparatus reported on scene at 4:28 and the spill was controlled by 4:45 with all units cleared at 5:02.
On June 7 at 4:07 p.m. crews were called to a smoke or odor removal call in the 600 block of Westview Drive. Crews arrived at 4:12 and controlled the situation at 4:42, clearing at 6:00.
On June 7 at 6:07 p.m. crews were called to the 1500 block of Highway 55 for a traffic crash. The first unit to arrive did so at 6:19 and the last unit to leave did so at 6:47. According to the report, Cottage Grove Fire and Allina EMS also assisted on this call.
On June 7 at 12:41 p.m. firefighters were called to the 18900 block of Plan Avenue for a removal of a possible explosive object incident. Details are scarce, but crews arrived at 12:56 and cleared at 1:24. We will try to find more information on this call.
On June 6 at 4:32 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a dumpster or trash fire in the 500 block of Westview Drive. Crews arrived at 4:36 and controlled at 4:41, clearing at 4:47.
On June 5 at 3:50 p.m. firefighters were called to the 3800 block of 190th Street East for a possible gas leak. First units arrived at 4:07 and controlled the scene at 4:15, with all units having cleared at 4:24.