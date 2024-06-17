Hastings Police Blotter for June 17

The Hastings Police Department filed reports for approximately 43 incidents for the week of June 3 through June 10.
On June 3 at 2:10 p.m. officers were called to the 700 block of 2nd Street West for a suspicion call.
On June 4 at 5:55 a.m. officers assisted with a search warrant in the 1900 block of Ridge Lane.
On June 4 at 10:36 a.m. officers responded to 2nd Street and River Streets for a traffic crash. No injuries were reported.
On June 5 at 9:04 p.m. officers were called to Highway 55 and Westview Drive for a traffic accident. No injuries were reported.
On June 6 at 6:20 p.m. officers responded to the area of Red Wing Boulevard and Vermillion Street for a driving complaint. During the course of this investigation, 66-year-old Jeffrey Mathiasen of Hastings was arrested for First Degree DWI.
On June 6 at 7:20 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of North Frontage Road for a reported hit and run accident. This incident remains under investigation.
On June 7 at 12:30 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of 12th Street West for a theft call. An unknown suspect reportedly swindled the victim into sending them $300.
On June 7 at 8:06 p.m. officers responded to Walmart in the 1700 block of North Frontage Road for a suspicion call. 34-year-old Markesha Denae Hicks of St. Paul was arrested and cited for motor vehicle tampering and trespassing.
On June 7 at 10:10 p.m. officers located a male in the 1400 block of Vermillion Street who had a felony warrant in Wisconsin. 28-year-old Damarius Bedeaux was arrested and was also charged with Felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
On June 7 at 10:10 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of Vermillion Street for a theft report. 41-year-old Amanda Jo Knutson of Fargo, North Dakota was cited for misdemeanor theft.
On June 8 at 2:10 a.m. police responded to the intersection of Sumner Street and 18th Street for a traffic stop. The driver, 23-year-old Garrett Rother was arrested for No Insurance and Driving After Revocation.
On June 8 at 3:51 a.m. officers responded to South Frontage Road and Pleasant Drive for a traffic crash that was reported as a hit and run. The case is under investigation.
On June 8 at 9:32 a.m. officers took in a parking complaint at 6th Street West and Maple Street. An abandoned vehicle was blocking the driveway of a residence and the entire Northbound lane of Maple Street. The vehicle was towed.
On June 8 at 5:46 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of South Frontage Road for a reported hit and run accident. The case is reported as inactive by police.
Police also responded to two separate motorcycle vs deer collisions on Ravenna Trail. One occurred on June 8 at 7:50 p.m. at 18th Street and the other occurred on June 9 at 9:28 p.m. at Glendale Road. No injuries were reported in either incident.
All subjects who appear in the Hastings Police Blotter are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.