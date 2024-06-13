Local Artist Connecting Cities With Twins

Local Hastings Artist Sam St John has been working with the Minnesota Twins as part of the team’s new “City Connect” Uniform blast, helping promote the new Blue and Yellow uniforms that tie us all together as Minnesotans, with some gorgeous locally sourced wood chairs. The chair pitcured is one of St. John’s projects, that combines the new colors with some Hastings ties. Even the legs of the chair were painted to reflect the Vermillion Falls! The chairs will be auctioned off by locala artists and the Twins to benefit local youth, and our land! St. John joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner to talk about this tie between art and sports.