Miesville 11A Baseball Wins Tourney

The tournament did not start like the Miesville 11A Baseball Team would have liked, but in the end they finished as Champions of the Bloomington Invitational 2024. There were 11 teams signed up for the tourney, and each team played two pool play games. In the first game they battled Oakdale, which ended in a 6-6 tie. The second game they played Chaska and lost 7-4. That landed them the 10th seed in bracket play. After that the coaches told the boys that it was lose and we go home. They needed to start playing as a team and having more fun than the other team. It was do or die but if they won, they keep on playing. The boys responded by 10 running the 7 seed TCU 12-2. They then came out smoking hot on Sunday morning for a rematch of our 1st pool play game against 2 seeded Oakdale. Miesville won that game, 12-2 as well. They then traveled to a different park for the semifinals. To take on the host team 3 seeded Bloomington. The bats stayed hot and so did the defense. Miesville won that one as well, 12-2. For the Championship game they loaded up and headed back to the other field against 8 seed Woodbury. It was a back and forth battle of defense and pitching, until the Baby Hens were able to string a bunch of hits together and pull away for the win with a final score 13-7. Front row left to right. Bennett Schultz, Josh Beissel, Wesley Johnson, Declan Judge, Ryan Serres, Tom Kieffer. Back row left to right. Chase McCarthy, Henry Meyers, Jacob Wagner, Ethan Otto, Henry Bainbridge, Ben Weber, Henry Serres. Coaches Jeremy Serres, Charlie Judge, and Eric Otto.
