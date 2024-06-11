Mudhens Surging Early

The Miesville Mudhens Baseball Team has only lost one game so far this season, in a rain shortened game with Red Wing, otherwise everything has been going pretty well so far for the guys in pinstripes. The Hens are coming off of two big wins last weekend against Sectional opponents like Dundas and Saint Patrick, with four straight road games on the horizon, beginning Wednesday at the Hastings Hawks, LIVE on KDWA. Manager Robb Gamm joined KDWA Sports for the first time this season with this report.