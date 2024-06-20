Prescott AD Andrew Caudill Leaving Position

Prescott High School Activities Director Andrew Caudill announced he would be departing the role after serving in the position for three seasons. In a statement released, Caudill said:
“With a grateful but heavy heart I announce my departure from the Prescott School District as the Activities Director. The past three years have been special and the most enjoyable part of my career up to this point. I am thankful to Dr. Spicuzza and Mr. Fiege for their faith in me and for giving me this opportunity. I was blessed to be able to work with such an outstanding group of head coaches that never ceased to amaze me with the expertise in their craft, hard work, and dedication to excellence for our students. The students in Prescott made every day the best day to go into the office and I will miss them. To all of the other people behind the scenes that made our department great such as assistant coaches, game workers, volunteers, and our wonderful sponsors, thank you for your efforts, which made all of what we did possible.
My last athletics event as AD, was watching our softball team reach the mountain top as state champions. That is a memory I will forever cherish. I wish Prescott all the best and I look forward to seeing continued success for the Prescott School District.”
No other information was immediately available.