Prescott AD Caudill Leaving For Altoona

News broke late last week that Prescott High School Athletic Director Andrew Caudill will be trading in his Cardinals Gear, as after three wonderful years, Caudill will be leaving Prescott to take the same position at Altoona, also in the Middle Border Conference. Prescott High School Principal Josh Fiege joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Monday with the direction that the school will be taking in hiring somebody to hit the ground running, with Fall Sports set to open on August 1st, across Wisconsin.