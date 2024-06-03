Reiter, Softball Remaining For Cardinals

As of Monday morning, Prescott High School Athletics for the Spring are now down to Tyler Reiter competing at State early in the week, and the excitement surrounding the Prescott Softball Team’s trip to State in Madison, as they battle defending State Champ Broadhead in the Semifinals on Friday. Cardinal Athletic Director Andrew Caudill joined KDWA Sports with more on this week of Spring Playoff fun, including props to the Prescott Track Team who sent a whole bus load of student athletes down to Lacrosse for State, this past weekend.