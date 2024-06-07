Richter Lifts Cards To Title Game

The Prescott Cardinals Softball Team played a gritty, never-say-die State Tournament Semifinal in Madison on Friday, as the Cardinals put together a masterpiece in the biggest game of the season, as Megan Richter cleared the bases with a three run double, giving Pitcher Ella Stewart enough room to wiggle out of a tough final inning, polishing off defending State Champion Brodhead, 4-1. Now, it’s on to the State Championship game on Saturday at 1pm, LIVE on KDWA, with Trey and Matt from Madison! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has the recap from one of the biggest wins in Prescott Softball history.