Special Olympics Torch Run Tuesday

The annual Special Olympics Torch Run made its way through Hastings on Tuesday, and Hastings Police Chief Dave Wilske is participating for the fourth straight year. Hastings Police participates in this event every year which starts its 90-mile bike ride in Hastings, continuing down to Red Wing, before heading to Rochester. In addition to Chief Wilske, multiple officers are participating in the first leg of the ride.
The Torch Run, according to Special Olympics Minnesota, has raised more than $46 million for Special Olympics in the state.