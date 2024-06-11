Watering Restrictions In Place In Hastings

On Monday night, the City of Hastings revealed new watering restrictions in effect for the summer.
According to the post by the city, the restrictions went in place on May 15 and will continue through September 1.
The restrictions are day of month, meaning properties can only water on certain days. Properties with odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days, while properties with even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered days. Watering will be prohibited from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during those days.
There will be a two week exemption from the sprinkling ban for newly planted sod, grass or landscaping.
The city says that violators will be cited. This is part of the City Ordinance on Water Conversation
A link with more information is available <a href=”http://https://www.hastingsmn.gov/city-government/city-departments/public-works/water-conservation”>here</a>