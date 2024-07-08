The Washington County Sheriff”s Office has identified the man whose body was recovered at Afton State Park Beach. According to the press release, 27-year-old Jeremey Paulson was named as the victim in this incident. He was swimming in about 18 feet of water 20-30 feet offshore when he went under and did not resurface. He was recovered by the Lower St Croix Valley Fire Department and transported to Regions Hospital on July 3, where he was pronounced deceased.
Afton Beach Victim Identified
The Washington County Sheriff”s Office has identified the man whose body was recovered at Afton State Park Beach. According to the press release, 27-year-old Jeremey Paulson was named as the victim in this incident. He was swimming in about 18 feet of water 20-30 feet offshore when he went under and did not resurface. He was recovered by the Lower St Croix Valley Fire Department and transported to Regions Hospital on July 3, where he was pronounced deceased.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2024/07/afton-beach-victim-identified/