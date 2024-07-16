BREAKING SPORTS NEWS: Prescott High School has brought longtime Prescott Teacher, Coach, and Athletic Director Matt Smith back home, as he has accepted the vacant Prescott Athletic Director Position. Smith had been teaching and coaching in the River Falls School District the last few years, and now comes back to Prescott, where he and his family still call home. KDWA Sports will have more with Prescott Principal Josh Fiege, and of course, Smith himself, in future Sports Updates, this week.
BREAKING: Smith Back At Prescott
BREAKING SPORTS NEWS: Prescott High School has brought longtime Prescott Teacher, Coach, and Athletic Director Matt Smith back home, as he has accepted the vacant Prescott Athletic Director Position. Smith had been teaching and coaching in the River Falls School District the last few years, and now comes back to Prescott, where he and his family still call home. KDWA Sports will have more with Prescott Principal Josh Fiege, and of course, Smith himself, in future Sports Updates, this week.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2024/07/breaking-smith-back-at-prescott/