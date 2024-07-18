Cardinals Combine Practice With Holmen

KDWA Sports was on site for Thursday’s padded practice and scrimmages with Holmen High School, for the Prescott Cardinals Football Team, as they have been practicing with their friends from the South, throughout the week in Prescott, and at Holmen. Head Coach Jordan Hansen joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner after practice on Thursday, and he has been more than pleased with the squad’s effort so far. The Cards will open practice for real on Thursday, August 1st. Also look for photos from the practice at the KDWA Radio Facebook page.