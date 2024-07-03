Drowning Reported At Afton State Park

KDWA Radio was on scene Wednesday morning, as Hastings Fire amongst a handful of other entities, including the South Washington County Dive Team were called around 10:15am to Afton State Park beach area, and responded to a call of a drowning. KDWA Radio was informed by Hastings Fire Chief John Townsend at approximately 11:30am, that the individual that drowned at Afton State Park has been found by the Dive Teams on site. KDWA will have more news on the drowning after the 4th of July holiday, and an investigation can be completed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the individual.