“Fed Up” Features Hurricanes This Week

The Hastings Hurricanes 35-plus Amateur Baseball Team has breathed some “fresh wind” in to the prestigious Federal League throughout the first half of their first ever season together as a team, and are featured on this week’s edition of “Fed Up: The Federal League Podcast”. Podcast Host, Creator, and Apple Valley A’s Star Josh Stoll (pictured) joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner, also Manager of the Hurricanes, to talk about the podcast, the league itself, and how the Hurricanes have fit in to the league, heading in to Sunday’s giant showdown with Milltown at 5:30pm, at Vets Park.