An international IT outage affected some Hastings area businesses on Friday. The outage, which took place globally, affected banks, airlines, hospitals and more. KDWA received listener updates from several different locations, including listeners not being able to access their bank accounts, and there reports of gas stations in Miesville and Hastings having to close due to their computers being down. KDWA also received a report from a listener who stated that there are some limitations at the Dajota County Courthouse due to the issue. While hearings are happening as normal, some of the computers were not functioning. It was believed that additional Dakota County facilities were also experiencing issues, but we have not verified that information.
Global IT Outage Affecting Some Hastings Businesses
