Hastings Fire Report July 17

The Hastings Fire Department responded to 13 calls for service from July 9 thru July 15.
On July 12 at 9:23 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a sprinkler activation or malfunction in the 2800 block of Red Wing Boulevard. Crews arrived at 9:28 and cleared at 9:57.
On July 11 at 5:08 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a chemical hazard in the 1100 block of Bahls Drive. Crews arrived at 5:11 p.m. and cleared at 5:56 p.m.
On July 11 at 12:01 a.m. firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Vermillion Street for a sprinkler activation. Crews arrived at 12:07 and cleared at 12:27.
On July 10 at 4:17 p.m. firefighters responded to a “good intent call” with Rosemount Fire in the 8300 block of 127th Street East. This call reportedly came in as a brush fire but nothing was found.
On July 10 at 10:37 a.m. firefighters responded to a sprinkler activation in the 1200 block of 18th Street West. Crews arrived at 10:41 and cleared at 10:42.
And on July 9, Hastings and Cottage Grove firefighters responded to a traffic crash at Point Douglas Drive South and Manning Avenue. The call came in for Hastings at 2:53 and Hastings units arrived at 2:57. The last unit cleared at 5:12.