Hastings Named “Great Place To Live” After Survey

Recently, a survey emerged that voted Hastings as a Great Place To Live. According to the City of Hastings, the city contracted with National Research Center and Polco to conduct the survey. 9 out of 10 responses rated Hastings as excellent or good and 8 out of 10 responses stated that they would recommend living in Hastings to others and that they were planning to stay in the city.
Hastings received high marks in the category of parks and trails, ability to travel by bicycle or car, ease of public parking, snow removal, cultural preservation, garbage collection, safety from natural disasters, and recycling and fitness opportunities.
Hastings received low marks in regards to drinking water and public transportation, of which there is none of the latter.
The highest ratings were for safety, recreational opportunities, elements of mobility, and improvements in the business climate. Ratings have increased over the last three years in regards to internet access, events, arts and cultural activities, and attracting people from diverse backgrounds. The city gained 11 percentage points from the 2020 survey, but saw a ratings decrease in cost of living, K-12 education, perceived value of services to paid taxes, and animal control.
The survey is conducted every three years and can be found at <a href=”http://www.hastingsmn.gov/surveys”>http://www.hastingsmn.gov/surveys</a>