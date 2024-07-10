Hastings Police Recaps Fourth of July, Flooding

  • July 10, 2024

The Hastings Police Department had a less busy than usual Fourth of July, and continues to assess the damage left behind by flooding. Deputy Chief Bryan Schowalter joined KDWA for part 1 of our interview.

