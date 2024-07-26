The Hastings School District has confirmed a new principal has been hired at Hastings Middle School. Hastings superintendent Tammy Champa joined KDWA to discuss the new hire as well as address the cell phone policy for 2024-25.
The Hastings School District has confirmed a new principal has been hired at Hastings Middle School. Hastings superintendent Tammy Champa joined KDWA to discuss the new hire as well as address the cell phone policy for 2024-25.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2024/07/hastings-superintendent-talks-new-ms-principal-cell-phone-policy/